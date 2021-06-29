With COVID-19 numbers rising, vaccination efforts increasing in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today marks four weeks since Clark County lifted all of its COVID-19 restrictions. But with cases of the new Delta variant rising, health officials are increasing vaccination efforts.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 4, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, is one of several pop-up and walk-in clinics open today.

It was a steady flow of people getting their COVID-19 vaccine here. Most people were in and out in less than 30 minutes.

The biggest concern right now is the spread of the “Delta” variant, which accounts for almost half of new infections in Nevada.

Doctors say your best defense is to get vaccinated, which is 95% effective.

And there are no excuses for you not to get vaccinated. All pharmacies have the vaccine, and there are numerous pop up clinics being set up in neighborhoods around the valley.

Rob Saracene from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue explains how they are helping the community.

“This is something the fire department has always done is community outreach and prevention. I mean, prevention is one of the main things the fire department does, even though we responded and reacted last year to the pandemic,” Saracene said. “This year, now that the pandemic is winding down, we’re responding to prevent this upcoming flu season.”

At Station 4, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, as well as first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

About three out of four people at the clinic today were coming for the Pfizer vaccine, and they were getting their second doses.

The Station 4 clinic runs again tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointments are necessary … just walk in.

There are three other locations as well: clinics at Palo Verde High School and West Prep Academy are open until 6 p.m., and at La Bonita Supermarket at Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard, hours are 5-9 p.m.

All four clinics are open tomorrow, too.

And a reminder, if you got at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. You will be entered to win prizes valued at a total of $5 million.

You can win things like state park permits, fishing licenses, and even cash. The grand prize is $1 million. The raffle is every Thursday starting July 8 through the end of August.