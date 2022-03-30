LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is wishing a happy 109th birthday to Pauline Cook!

Friends and family fathered at Poets Walk Memory Care in Henderson on Wednesday as she gave her secret formula to a long life.

“My secret formula? Well, try and live it up, and don’t get too serious about stuff. Just enjoy your life, you only get one, so eat your cake!” she said.

Pauline was Richard Nixon’s clerical assistant and has lived through two pandemics, and she told 8 News Now that her favorite food is meat.