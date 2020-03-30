‘Wipes clog pipes’: Clark County Water Reclamation District stresses importance of NOT flushing wipes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Water Reclamation District has an important reminder for those who are using disposable wipes: Don’t flush your wipes; even those with “flushable” on the packaging.

“We know personal wipes are popular and effective, but please throw them in the trash,” said Tom Minwegen, the general manager of the Clark County Water Reclamation District.

The agency said during the recent “run” on toilet paper in local stores, and the emphasis on disinfecting surface areas, many customers have increased their purchase and use of personal wipes, so they’re seeing more and more of them in places they shouldn’t be like the pipelines and treatment facilities.

“Simply put,” Minwegen continued, “Wipes clog pipes.”

The personal care products do not dissolve in the water, and cause stoppages in the system, so crews are having to clean the wipes out of lift (pump) stations multiple times each week. But that’s not all. They also have to clean out the thousands of wipes that get through the pipes into the treatment facility.

The Clark County Water Reclamation District said crews recently responded to a residential customer whose sewer lateral was clogged with wipes causing a backup into the home.

Currently operating with reduced staffing, the District is carrying out its mission of collecting, treating, and returning safe and clean water back to Lake Mead. The increased flushing of personal wipes increases the potential for a stoppage and a sewage overflow.

So when it comes to flushing disposable wipes, remember, just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.