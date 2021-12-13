Winter Wonderland 2.0 to distribute free food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) and the Just One Project are partnering for their second annual holiday giveback event on Dec. 18.

The Winter Wonderland 2.0 event will feature a drive-up food distribution service on a first-come, first-serve basis for the first 200 families. No advance registration is needed.

The event will be held at 9 a.m at the Francis H. Cortney Jr. High School located at 5301 E Hacienda Ave.

Those who wish to volunteer may email volunteer@mynhssn.org. For more information about the event, please contact Paulina Abell at 702-648-0998 ext. 1229 or at pabell@mynhssn.org.