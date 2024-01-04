LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A winter storm dropped nearly a foot of snow on some of the mountains around the Las Vegas valley Wednesday which will likely beckon more skiers and snowboarders to Lee Canyon in the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, Lee Canyon at 8,600 feet and Rainbow Canyon at 7,800 feet both received 11 inches of snow, Kyle Canyon at 7,000 feet picked up 10 inches while Lovell Canyon at 6,500 feet received 7 inches.

Snow totals provided by the National Weather Service. (KLAS)

Lee Canyon said Thursday would be “the first official powder day of 2024.” The resort will open the Bluebird quad chair at 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate and advanced trails. You can get more information on tickets and conditions at this link.

Photo from Lee Canyon web cam early Thursday morning. (Credit: Lee Canyon)

The snowfall kept Clark County Public Works crews busy plowing roads most of the day so drivers wouldn’t get stuck. Snow attracts many visitors to the Spring Mountains and sometimes results in limited entry to State Routes 156 and 157. You can check this link for the latest information. At times, 4-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, or chains are required.

Clark County Public Work crews plow roads on Mount Charleston. (Credit: Clark County)

There is a chance of more snow in the mountains over the weekend as temperatures begin to drop into next week. The National Weather Service said December 2023 set a record for being the warmest ever in the Las Vegas valley. The average temperature during the month was 53.2.