Winter watering restrictions in effect Nov. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Monday, Nov. 1, winter watering restrictions are in effect for Southern Nevada which means residents are only allowed to water outdoors one day a week.

The assigned watering day depends on your neighborhood. You can out through this link. Watering is never allowed on Sundays.

Watering on days other than your assigned watering day or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in a fine. The water-waste fine starts at $80 but can go as high as $800 and higher if it’s a repeat problem.

Southern Nevada Water Authority recommends to irrigate grass no more than 12 minutes per watering day in three cycles of four minutes and run each four-minute cycle one hour apart to avoid waste. Drip irrigation should operate once every seven to 14 days, as trees and plants need less water than grass.

As a reminder, be sure to change the time on your irrigation clock to coincide with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

The winter restrictions take on added importance this year since the federal government declared a water shortage on the Colorado River, reducing the amount of water Southern Nevada can draw from Lake Mead by 7 billion gallons beginning Jan. 1. If every property owner in Southern Nevada changes their watering clock each season, the community could save more water than is being cut under shortage conditions.