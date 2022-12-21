LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Long lines, no parking, and delayed or canceled flights are just some of the things airline travelers going through the Las Vegas airport in the coming days can expect thanks to bustling holiday travel amidst treacherous winter conditions impacting a large portion of the country.

Travelers trying to get somewhere for the holidays could end up dealing with canceled and delayed flights due to winter storms across the country. (Getty Images)

Harry Reid International Airport is already warning travelers that parking at the airport will be in high demand, especially in Terminal 1 and the Long Term garage. There are some tips on where to park at this link. You can also call (702) 261-5122 to get up-to-date parking information.

You can check flight arrivals and departures at this link. If you need to have wheelchair assistance, you can find phone numbers and other information at this link.

Travelers should be early to the airport and expect delays:

Arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to flight departure time (allow more time if parking at the airport).

Expect delays at the departures curb and passenger pickup.

A winter storm that will collide with peak holiday travel could have a ricochet impact on flights. A blizzard is expected in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, including Chicago, which could cause major flight delays and cancellations at O’Hare International Airport. Other travel hub cities such as Salt Lake City, Denver, and Minneapolis are also expected to be hit with foul weather.

It’s recommended passengers traveling from Reid International Airport follow these tips:

Expect airport parking to be full

Avoid traveling with wrapped gifts

Know there will be large crowds

Travel with essentials such as medication in case you get separated from your luggage

According to FlightAware.com which tracks airline flights, there are 3,347 flight delays and 403 cancellations as of noon on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines is showing 578 delays and 95 canceled flights. At Harry Reid International Airport, there are 51 delays and nine cancellations, according to FlightAware.

The airports dealing with the most issues when it comes to delays and cancellations on Wednesday are Denver International, Seattle-Tacoma International, and Dallas Love Field.

Already, FlightAware is reporting 620 cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 22. Southwest Airlines has already canceled more than 400 Thursday flights. The airline has a link for passengers to rebook trips if flights are canceled.

Most of the major airlines such as American, Delta, United, and Jet Blue are offering to waive change fees and fare differences if passengers choose to rebook their flights to avoid traveling in bad weather.