Winter storms bring 7-9 feet of snow at Mammoth Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mammoth Mountain picked up another 13-16 inches of new snow since Monday morning, bringing the storm totals to 7-9 feet of snow at the base area and much more up top.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for Mammoth Lakes in effect until Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. An additional 3 to 7inches are possible.

The snow is very deep and light. Snow Immersion Suffocation (SIS) danger is a reality during heavy snowfall periods like this. Ski and ride with a buddy and keep your buddy in sight at all times, a Mammoth spokesperson said in an email.

Mammoth has now received 12.5 feet of snow at the main lodge this month, making it one of the snowiest Decembers on record.

So far this season, the main lodge received over 190 inches of snow.

Those traveling to Mammoth Lakes during this holiday week are advised to visit the Caltrans QuickMap site to check for current road and snow conditions.

Mammoth Lakes is about 300 miles west of Las Vegas.