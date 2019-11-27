Winter storm warning goes into effect Wednesday; rainy Thanksgiving likely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cool Thanksgiving holiday has officially begun, with cooler temperatures settling over the Valley.

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 4 a.m. for the Spring and Sheep Mountains and Red Rock Canyon for areas above 4,000 feet. the warning will also extend to Lincoln, Mohave, Inyo, San Bernardino and Central Nye counties. The warning will end at 4 a.m. Saturday. The warning is an upgrade from the watch issued earlier.

The following weather items are what we’ll be monitoring throughout the next few days:

Tracking the winter storm

Expect rain, wind, cold and snow

Cold temperatures remaining through the week

A powerful low appears to be circulating near Oregon. Wednesday morning is shaping up to be quieter, but chances of rain will increase and last through the evening hours.

There will be another chance for showers on Thanksgiving afternoon and evening after a brief break. The bigger plume of moisture will bring better chances for snow showers on the far west side of the Valley, and maybe Anthem, by Thursday night through Friday morning.

Weekend snow levels will rise, and moisture exists due east.

Conditions will prove hazardous for traveling by road and sky tomorrow. However, by the time everyone returns this weekend, conditions should improve.