Winter Storm: Snow starting to fall at Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A winter storm is moving slowly into Southern Nevada and is expected to pick up steam as the day progresses. It will bring rain and gusty winds to the valley and snow to the surrounding mountains.

Image captured from web cam at Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort.

Snow flurries are already being reported on State Route 158 in the Mount Charleston area. As of 7:45 a.m., the Kyle Canyon Fire Station is reporting a quarter-inch of snow.

A storm warning is in effect for the Spring Mountain NRA from 4a 12/14 – 4a 12/15. 4-8" of snow above 5k' and wind gusts 50-60 mph expected. Remember! During this weather it is best to stay home. Wait for conditions to improve. #KnowBeforeYouGo Full info https://t.co/zsyqVfTazw pic.twitter.com/76FCXzyXDI — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) December 13, 2021

Drivers who use Highway 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump could encounter some snow on Mountain Springs Summit as the day progresses.

Rain is expected to move into the valley later this morning. Some areas of the Las Vegas valley or Clark County could get as much as a quarter-inch of rain. Rain showers are expected from noon until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers roads will be “very slick” because — until now — there’s been a lack of heavy rain to clean the roads.

With an incoming system expected to bring widespread precipitation to the area tomorrow, we figured we’d take a second to remind you that stopping distances are 2x higher on wet pavement. So make sure to use extra caution during your morning & evening commutes. #CAwx #NVwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/I02PSI7hOG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 14, 2021

The Winter Storm Warning began at 4 a.m. and lasts until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is expected at the 5,000 foot-level. Lee Canyon could get as much as one foot of fresh powder. State highways 156,157 and 158 through the Springs Mountains will be impacted by snow and conditions could be hazardous.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 7 a.m. There will also be strong, gusty winds that will pick up ahead of and during the storm with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts that could reach 50 mph.

Nasty weather headed our way: rain, cold & wind. WIND ADVISORY 7AM until 7PM tomorrow, rain may start overnight into tomorrow and it is cold outside. Secure loose objects like patio furniture and trash cans along with decorations. Slow down while driving and dress warmly. pic.twitter.com/GfLZXOrAei — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 14, 2021

The storm will leave the area by Wednesday morning but cooler temperatures will follow with below-normal highs in the low 50s and morning temperatures in the 30s but likely not in the freezing zone.

This same storm system has hammered California with heavy snow, rain and damaging winds.