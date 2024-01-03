LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After an unusually mild December, the new year is starting with a winter storm that is dropping snow on the mountains and rain in parts of the Las Vegas valley.

A winter advisory is in effect for higher elevations. By Wednesday morning, it was snowing at Lee Canyon Ski with estimates the snowfall accumulation could be three to seven inches by the evening when it tapers off. The resort currently has one ski trail open and one ski lift open.

Lee Canyon’s webcam shows the accumulated snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Credit: Lee Canyon)

Snow was also reported in Mountain Springs along Highway 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump.

The winter storm which is pushing into Nevada from California has also brought light rain to parts of the Las Vegas valley which will fizzle out around lunchtime.

Interactive radar at 9:30 a.m. shows rain on the western and northern edges of the Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, December “broke the record for the warmest December, previously set in 1980 when the average temperature was 52.7 degrees. The average temperature for December 2023 was 53,2 degrees.

Las Vegas is expected to get freezing temperatures starting on Monday, Jan. 8, and continue into the mid-week.