Winter conservation tips as cooler temperatures across the valley begin to roll in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the month of November rolls in so to will a drop in temperatures in the coming weeks.

Southwest Gas wants to remind customers of key conservation tips they can use to minimize the impact of expected higher natural gas costs this winter season.

The company recommends that the ideal daytime temperature inside your home should be between 65 to 68 degrees and the nighttime temperature at a lower setting.

Another tip includes regularly changing or cleaning air filters in your home, as heating units use less energy and work more efficiently when filters aren’t clogged or dirty.

Kitchens are also vulnerable to excessive warming, especially from the extra heat when the oven is in use. It’s recommended to adjust the kitchen vents until the room is comfortable.

Another rule of thumb is sealing leaks and cracks around doors, windows, and other openings with caulk or weather stripping. Proper insulation can help save up to 20% on heating costs annually.

Curbing the use of non-essential natural gas features, including pool and spa heaters, Tiki torches, or other decorative fire features, can help conserve natural gas.

More tips to help save energy are on the Southwest Gas website.