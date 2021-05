LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was quite the winning weekend for a lucky California couple. Christy and David Jones of Temecula walked away from Red Rock Casino with over $17,000, thanks to two straight flushes on the flop Sunday.

Christy pocketed $9,009 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em. She snagged a straight flush on the flop.

Just a bit later, David also hit a straight flush on the flop, winning $8,186.

Congratulations to the Jones!