LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is an extremely happy person in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday night after winning a huge Jackpot at The D Hotel and Casino.

$1.4 million jackpot won at The D in downtown Las Vegas on Wed., May 4, 2022. (Image: The D)

According to a video posted by The D on social media, an unnamed person won $1,437,768.17 on a dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

$1.4 million jackpot won at The D in downtown Las Vegas on Wed., May 4, 2022. (Image: The D)

To win this jackpot the player lined up three triple diamond Wheel of Fortune symbols. It appears the person was betting five credits, or $5 a spin, but it’s not known how much the person put into the machine before hitting big.