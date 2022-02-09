Winnemucca man gets 6 years in prison for stealing guns in hardware store break-in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A break-in through the roof of a hardware store in Winnemucca that resulted in the theft of 25 firearms has landed a 34-year-old man in prison.

George Wyatt Elms pleaded guilty in November to his role in the robbery, which involved two other men. He was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months in prison. Elms was also ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Reno.

Elms admitted organizing the robbery, officials said.

According to court documents, Elms and his two accomplices removed a roof panel, dropped about 10 feet down to a staircase and then broke through a door to the store on Feb. 19, 2020. Once inside, they broke into a gun case. Before they broke in, they set a fire in a nearby field to divert law enforcement.

Co-defendant Travis Klyn pleaded guilty in September 2021, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Winnemucca Police Department.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman for the ATF made the announcement.