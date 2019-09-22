Wings for Autism makes perfect landing at McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Wings for Autism” touched down at McCarran International Airport this weekend. The event is an airport “rehearsal” for individuals on the Autism spectrum to experience what it’s like to catch a flight.

Participants went through the entire drill, starting with checking in, getting their boarding pass and going through security to get to the boarding area.

The event is also geared to help families who have young children with Autism.

Nearly 300 participants from the greater Las Vegas area signed up to take part in the experience.