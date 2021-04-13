Windy weather blows into Las Vegas valley, advisories issued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winds gusting up to 55 mph are expected in the Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Southern Nevada including Clark and Southern Nye counties from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Due to the winds, a Dust Advisory has also been issued.

The strongest winds should arrive between mid-afternoon and midnight. This could result in more dust and debris on roads, tree limbs pulled down, shallow rooted trees uprooted, possible power outages and signs and awnings blown down.

Drivers with high-profile vehicles should be cautious of crosswinds along I-15 near Baker and Mountain Pass.

The wind could also make water choppy at Lake Mead creating potentially dangerous situations for boaters and others on the lake.

The combination of low humidity and strong winds will also increase widespread critical fire weather conditions. There is also a Fire Weather Warning in effect in Clark and Nye counties as well as Mohave County, Arizona, San Bernardino and Inyo counties in California.

The temperature Tuesday should be in the range of 85 degrees.