LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High winds are forecast for the Las Vegas valley on Saturday and as a result, Clark County has issued a dust advisory.

Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph or higher in some areas which could cause airborne dust and aggravate respiratory diseases.

It’s advised people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children stay indoors as much as possible.

The county’s Department of Environmental and Sustainability has some tips to limit exposure:

Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.

You can always check this link to get the latest air quality conditions in your neighborhood.