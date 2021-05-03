Winds played part in drowning of 6-year-old girl on Lake Mead Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says a 6-year-old girl drowned at Lake Mead Saturday. She and her friend were sharing a pool float when winds carried it away from the shoreline.

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Stacey Quinchistna Mock.

Game wardens responded to the scene around 2:35 p.m. and rescued one of the children. Mock’s body was recovered by Metro divers that evening.

“It seems harmless, but a pool float is not designed for the lake. The wind on Lake Mead will take it and put a person in danger very quickly,” said James Mortimore, warden with NDOW, in a news release. “And once the wind picks up, there is little chance of anyone swimming out to retrieve the float, I don’t care how strong of a swimmer you are.”

Good Samaritans swam out and tried to rescue the children but ended up having to be pulled from the water by wardens, as well.

NDOW urges the public to leave inflatables at home or tie them to the shore, saying their biggest concern is controlling the floats in high winds.

Authorities also stress the importance of wearing a life jacket.