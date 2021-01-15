Windows boarded up at downtown Las Vegas federal courthouse ahead of presidential inauguration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden inches closer, leaders are taking necessary steps to keep everyone safe.

This comes after politically charged riots breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and elected officials fear more unrest across the country in the coming days.

In downtown Las Vegas, the Foley Federal Courthouse is boarded up as a precaution ahead of the inauguration.

This is the only building our crew saw boarded up downtown. The Foley Federal Building is protected, but the Lloyd George Courthouse across the street appears to be operating as normal at this time.

We reached out to the United States Marshals for the District of Nevada. Here is the statement they provided:

“The United States Marshals have since 1789 protected the Federal Judiciary. We will continue to take needed steps to ensure that the Judiciary is able to carry out its vital function in our State. We are taking the needed steps to protect the Judiciary as we prepare for the Presidential inauguration and a peaceful transition of power as has been the tradition in our country since it was founded.”

There is no word on whether any other buildings in the area plan to board up their windows or provide any extra protection ahead of the inauguration Wednesday.