LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a stressful day on the job for one window washer in Las Vegas, after their equipment malfunctioned. The worker was stuck on a window at the 10th floor of a 12-story building.

It happened at the U.S. Bank in the 2400 block of W Sahara.

Officials say the worker was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for a check after Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was able to get to them.

TECHNICAL RESCUE UPDATE: Window washer brought down successfully, taken to Hospital for general wellness check, operation took approximately 1 hour. All crews cleared scene. 12 story bldg, washer was at 10th floor (red circle). #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/mVSGx3tHHn — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 9, 2020

Officials say it took about an hour to get the worker down.