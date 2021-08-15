Windmill Lane temporarily blocked after Sunday morning fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire on Wishing Well Road temporarily closed a portion of westbound Windmill Lane in the south valley as firefighters work in the area.

A traffic camera and a tweet by the RTC of Southern Nevada indicate the lane was blocked between Eastern Avenue and Spencer Street. Traffic is now flowing around the firetruck.

#FASTALERT 10:38 AM, Aug 15 2021

Fire Wishing Well Rd At Windmill Lane

Windmill closed

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 15, 2021

Details on the fire are unavailable at this time. A large plume of smoke was visible from the area before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Clark County fire crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.