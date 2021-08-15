Windmill Lane temporarily blocked after Sunday morning fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire on Wishing Well Road temporarily closed a portion of westbound Windmill Lane in the south valley as firefighters work in the area.
A traffic camera and a tweet by the RTC of Southern Nevada indicate the lane was blocked between Eastern Avenue and Spencer Street. Traffic is now flowing around the firetruck.
Details on the fire are unavailable at this time. A large plume of smoke was visible from the area before 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Clark County fire crews are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.