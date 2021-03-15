Wind, rain, possible snow expected as last bit of winter weather moves through Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain and snow could move into the Southern Nevada desert Monday afternoon as a cold Pacific winter storm moves into the state.

The storm will bring a chance of showers to the valley and snow in the higher elevations. The storm is fast moving and should be gone by daybreak Tuesday. The following advisories and warnings are in effect:

Winter Weather Advisory for Spring and Sheep Mountain above 6,000 feet from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wind Advisory for most of Clark County – including Las Vegas – from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Times vary for other areas of Southern Nevada.

High Wind Warning for areas of southwest Clark County (Primm, Searchlight, Cal-Nev-Ari) down into San Bernadino County along I-15 past Barstow in effect NOW until Tuesday 2 a.m.

This winter storm will pack some wind with it but less rain. By 9:30 a.m. Monday, the following top wind speeds had been recorded.

55 mph Kyle Canyon & Southern Highlands

41 mph Mt. Springs Summit

40 mph Red Rock

36 mph McCarran

33 mph North Las Vegas

There are possibilities for power outages, airport delays, road hazards, fallen tree limbs, other blown debris around neighborhoods and on valley roads. Drivers in high-profile vehicles also need to use caution.

Snow levels will start out high, then drop quickly with cold air, possibly down to 3,000 feet. That could bring a mix of rain/snow briefly to neighborhoods close to the mountains.

Temperatures warm back up as the week progresses with a high near 80 degrees on Friday.