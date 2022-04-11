LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winds are picking up in the Las Vegas valley, with gusts of 40 mph reported at Nellis Air Force Base and Southern Highlands.

A dust storm warning is in effect for the Las Vegas valley until 4:15 p.m. The warning was initially issued for eastern San Bernardino County, including Interstate 15 from Baker, California, to Mountain Pass. The warning was updated Monday afternoon as winds kicked up dust south and east of Las Vegas, and began to affect central Mohave County in Arizona. That warning was set to expire at 5 p.m.

“At 222 PM PDT, a dust channel was originating from Sandy Valley and moving northeast toward the Las Vegas Valley, moving northeast at 55 mph,” according to the National Weather Service. “Locations impacted include… Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Blue Diamond, GoodSprings and Sandy Valley.”

A camera on I-15 at the California border shows winds whipping up dust. The National Weather Service reports less than a quarter-mile visibility with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

(National Weather Service)

A high wind warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

An aviation weather warning kicked in at 2:23 p.m., and will remain in effect until 6:15 p.m. No delays have been reported at Harry Reid International Airport.

Sustained winds at Nellis Air Force Base are at 30 mph, with gusts to near 40 mph.

Gusts reported around the valley so far:

43 mph Mountain Springs

40 mph Nellis AFB

40 mph Southern Highlands

38 mph Harry Reid International Airport

31 mph Henderson Executive Airport – St. Rose Pkwy.

41 mph Red Rock National Conservation Area

31 mph North Las Vegas

Sustained between 30 and 40 mph can also bring damage by pulling down tree limbs, shallow-rooted trees, unsecured signs and awnings.

Pedestrian safety is also an issue today as people walking might not be paying as close attention to traffic as they are fighting dust in their eyes.

Also on Monday, U.S. 93 in Arizona between I-40 and Phoenix is closed, according to a tweet from the RTC of Southern Nevada. A major crash on U.S. 93 is reported, although it is unclear at this time if wind was a factor. At least one death is reported in the crash, which involved two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck.