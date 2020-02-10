Cooler temperatures bring fresh snow to Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This first measurable rain of 2020 meant a fresh blanket of snow for Lee Canyon.

The overnight rain that dampened the Las Vegas valley ended in the early morning hours but the wind will continue through Tuesday as a cold front moves through the valley.

Lee Canyon is reporting 8 inches of snow over a 24-hour period. There was an accumulation of around 6 inches above the 5,000 foot level on the Sheep Range and at Red Rock Canyon.

Breezy north winds will continue to blow through the valley. The high is expected to be around 63 Monday and a bit cooler on Tuesday.