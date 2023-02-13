LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re flying out of Las Vegas, your flight is facing an hour-long delay due to wind.

The winds have reached speeds of up to 20 miles per hour causing airport officials to impose a ground delay for departing flights. According to the FAA, the average delay time can be up to 60 minutes for a flight departing the airport.

As a result of the windy conditions, several flights have been delayed. Passengers have been encouraged to check with their airlines to determine the status of their flights.

You can check departing flights at this link.