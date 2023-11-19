LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those flying out of Las Vegas following the Formula One race are facing over an hour-long delay due to strong winds.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Harry Reid International Airport is seeing an average delay of 74 minutes.

Winds speeds were around 35 to 45 mph across the Las Vegas valley with occasional gusts above 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 12:45 p.m. Sunday, 513 flights were delayed at Harry Reid airport, according to FlightAware.