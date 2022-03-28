LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High and gusting wind in the Las Vegas valley is causing the delay of some flights leaving Harry Reid International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control System Command Center put out the following alert:

Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to Newark International Airport, Newark, NJ (EWR) is currently experiencing delays averaging 41 minutes .

Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to La Guardia Airport, New York, NY (LGA) is currently experiencing delays averaging 41 minutes.

A wind gust of 44 mph was recorded at the airport at 1:20 p.m. Monday and constant winds speed is around 20 – 24 mph over the last hour.

If you are flying out of Las Vegas or picking someone up please check ahead to see if the flight is on time or delayed.