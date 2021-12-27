Wind advisory expected to continue overnight into Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Windy conditions continue across the Las Vegas valley as a wind advisory continues through Tuesday morning at 3 a.m.

Gusty conditions hit the valley on Sunday and Monday afternoon with southwest winds hitting up to 30 mph at times and gusts as strong as 50 mph but those conditions are far from over.

Strong southwest winds are expected to taper off by Tuesday morning.

Another chance of rain is expected Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

A storm system on Wednesday and Thursday could bring in cooler temperatures across the valley.

