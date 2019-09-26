Wind advisory announced for Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Be careful if you’re out and about this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday, September 26.

The advisory covers portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph, and sustained winds are expected between 25 and 35 mph.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for motorcyclists. Also, be on the lookout for dust creating low visibility at times out on the roads.

If you’re hitting the lake, the winds will create choppy waters and could generate large waves. This could cause issues for or even capsize small boats. Officials suggest staying off the water until the winds subside.

The advisory will last from 8 am – 11 pm on Saturday.