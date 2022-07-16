New Raising Cane’s location along Las Vegas Blvd. is set to open at the end of 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday, July 19 Raising Cane’s will open a new location on the Las Vegas Strip, unlike any of its others.

This will be the brand’s first two-story restaurant, and it will be located in the Strip’s Showcase Mall, and it will be open until 3:30 a.m.

The new location will feature a two-story LED screen, custom neon graphics, a glass elevator, a private gnome casino hidden under the stairs, and more.

To celebrate the grand opening, Raising Cane’s will host a ‘Lucky 21’ drawing to award 21 Customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year. The Restaurant will accept entries between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winners will be contacted the following day and do not have to be present to win.