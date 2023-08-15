LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Injured Police Officers Fund, or IPOF, is holding a raffle fundraiser and anyone buying a ticket has a chance to win a Ford Bronco.

IPOF is dedicatedd to reducing the financial burden suffered by police officers and their families in the event of an injury or death. The organization’s work is not possible without the help of the community.

IOFP is selling raffle tickets to win this Ford Bronco. (KLAS)

Each raffle ticket is $100 and the IPOF is selling 2,500 tickets in hopes of reaching its fundraising goal. You can click here if you would like more information.