Wimbledon cancelled for the 1st time since WWII

Photo credit: Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– The latest sporting event in the world to be halted by the coronavirus pandemic is Wimbledon.

This is the first time since 1945 – when the world was in the midst of World War II — that the Grand Slam tournament will not take place.

“Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life,” wrote the Main Board of the All England Club.

Wimbledon was scheduled for June 29 – July 12.

