Willow Beach road rebuild coming, park service says

This image from a 2015 YouTube video shows the road running through a section of a wash. (RailRoad Videos/YouTube)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 4-mile-long road connecting US93 to Willow Beach has “reached the end of its serviceable life,” and that might be putting it mildly.

The National Park Service is seeking public comment through Sept. 19 as it plans to repair the roadway to the popular marina downstream from Hoover Dam.

Have a look at the road in this video shot in 2015:

With a segment of the road located in a wash, flash flooding is a danger and the road has been expensive to maintain.

The Federal Highway Administration and the National Park Service are partnering on the project, and they want your ideas, concerns, issues, suggestions and potential topics for consideration as staff develop the environmental assessment.

Willow Beach is about 26 minutes from the Hoover Dam Bypass bridge and is reached by traveling US93 into Arizona.