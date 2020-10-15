Willow Beach launch ramp closed Thursday for cleanup of debris

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Willow Beach launch ramp will be closed on Thursday to remove mud and debris, officials said on Wednesday.

Debris at the end of the launch ramp is interfering with launching and retrieving watercraft, officials said. The ramp will reopen Oct. 16. The paddlecraft launch area will remain open for paddlecraft launches,

The Bureau of Reclamation lowers the water levels in Lake Mohave this time of year to aid in harvesting razorback suckers from lakeside rearing ponds, according to a National Park Service news release. The fish is an endangered species native to the Colorado River.

As of Oct. 14, lake elevation is about 634 feet. Water levels are expected to rise to 636 feet by the end of the month.