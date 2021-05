LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Willow Beach, a popular destination for many during Memorial Day Weekend, will close for the next two hours “to manage capacity,” Lake Mead announced on Twitter Sunday morning.

Willow Beach, located on the Arizona side of the Colorado River between Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, is part of the Lake Mead National Recreation area.

It should reopen around 12 p.m., according to the tweet.

Willow Beach will be closed for the next 2 hours to manage capacity. Estimated reopening time is noon. — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) May 30, 2021

Willow Beach is located 15 miles south of the Hoover Dam in Arizona off of U.S. Highway 93.