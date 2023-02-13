LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Super Bowl may be over but sports betting fans in Nevada who use the William-Hill sportsbook voiced their frustrations on social media Monday night.
The sportsbook operator’s app crashed during Sunday’s game.
As of Monday night, the app was still offline for more than 24 hours later.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board also issued a statement on Monday night regarding the sportsbook’s app.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board is aware of the issue and Board Agents from the Enforcement and Technology Division are investigating the matter.Nevada Gaming Control Board spokesperson