LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Super Bowl may be over but sports betting fans in Nevada who use the William-Hill sportsbook voiced their frustrations on social media Monday night.

The sportsbook operator’s app crashed during Sunday’s game.

William-Hill US Twitter posts on Monday, Feb. 13, and Feb. 12, 2023. (Credit: William Hill US/Twitter)

As of Monday night, the app was still offline for more than 24 hours later.

(Credit: William Hill US/Twitter)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board also issued a statement on Monday night regarding the sportsbook’s app.