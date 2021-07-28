Will wearing masks all day present a challenge for CCSD students? One mom expresses her concern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students in the Clark County School District (CCSD) have less than two weeks before classes start. On Tuesday, CCSD announced students of all ages and staff will be required to wear a mask indoors and on district buses.

One mom told 8 News Now this is going to be a challenge for young kids.

“I guess, how do we make masks into our norm for our younger ones?” Cassandra Bouakka questioned.

She’s preparing to send her three kids back to class soon. While her two oldest are fine with masks, her soon-to-be third-grader had a hard time wearing one.

“I’ve got mixed feelings for it because I know my son’s going to have …. a problem, and I don’t want it to become a disciplinary issue,” Boukka said. “So, my concern is, how are teachers going to handle that?”

CCSD Board of Trustees president Linda Cavazos says exceptions can be made for those with medical or developmental conditions.

“There is a process that the superintendent and his staff will make available to all principals to be able to answer questions from parents and employees,” she told us.

Now, Bouakka is worried these new mandates and rising cases could lead to more restrictions.

“The alternative I’m afraid of is are we going to close the schools?” she asked, “Because they’ve lost so much.” She says the connections between students and teachers and students are “vital for children’s success.”

At this time, the board of trustees doesn’t plan to discuss any more mandates at their next board meeting in mid-August.

“Our hope is that the numbers will turn around, that the vaccination rate will go up and the COVID numbers will go down,” Cavazos said. “We’re looking forward to a reassessment.”

Bouakka is trying to prepare her kids to wear their masks all day.

“Just like we have to stop at a stop sign or stop at a red light, there’s rules that we do have to follow, and it’s for the safety of everybody,” she said. “So, I’ve been stressing that to him for the past 24 hours, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Ninety-five percent of students have registered for in-person learning. 8 News Now asked the school district if families who are concerned about rising cases can switch from in-person to distance learning. Parents will need to reach out to one of the 13 schools offering distance education to see if there’s space.

For the full list of those schools, view page seven in the document below.