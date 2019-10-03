Will Smith creates Bel-Air Athletics: It’s a clothing line 90’s kids have dreamed of

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “In west Philadelphia, born and raised, on the playground is where I spent most of my days.” Ask any 90’s kid to finish that song, and they’ll gladly take on that challenge; mainly because the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of the most iconic staples of coolness and fashion for a lot of teens and pre-teens growing up in the 90’s.

But our memories from the show don’t have to be all nostalgia. Will Smith wants to make our love and memories of the Fresh Prince fashion a reality with Bel-Air Athletics!

The collection features 26 pieces that are largely inspired by ‘Will’s’ high school attire, including the reversible academy jacket. However, this time, the piece of clothing is done as a track jacket instead of a school uniform jacket.

Smith’s line also includes accessories like hats, socks, a gym bag, and a basketball.

Bel-Air Athletics drops October 14th! For more on the merchandise, go here to visit the official website.