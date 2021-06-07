Wildlife officials working to deliver water to remote desert bighorn spots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extreme drought conditions are making it tough on wildlife, and relief efforts for animals have had to adapt.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is coordinating water drops to remote locations to refill “guzzlers” — manmade devices used to help supply water to wildlife.

Southern Nevada’s desert bighorn sheep are primarily the focus of the NDOW water efforts, but the influx of water will benefit all wildlife species.

With little or no rainfall to recharge “guzzlers,” NDOW slings water using helicopters and “Bambi Buckets” similar to those used to fight wildfires. The buckets can carry about 180 gallons.

During 2020, NDOW and its partners hauled more than 167,000 gallons of water to 30 different guzzlers in Nevada.

Some guzzlers are currently dry or close to it.

Helicopters will be working in the Valley of Fire area on Tuesday.