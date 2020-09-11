Wildfires create dangerous conditions near Portland; evacuation orders in place

NEWBERG, Ore. (KLAS) — Two wildfires in Washington County, Oregon are burning more than 2,000 acres collectively.

The smoke has really settled in along Highway 219, creating a thick yellow haze over Newberg, which is about 20 miles southwest of Portland.

The lack of wind has helped some fire crews reinforce containment lines.

There are 200 firefighters working on the “Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire.” That is 2,000 acres.

Fire crews say all evacuations will stay in place over the next 24 hours. They add that some residents in level three evacuation areas are trying to go home, but crews want them to stay away for now.

8 News Now spoke to Piper Underbrink who moved to Newberg six days ago.

“Not being able to see kind of generates anxiety too I’m sure,” Underbrink said. “It will be really interesting to see how long it lasts, right? The wind died down which is good for fire, but not great for smoke.”

As for the “Powerline Fire,” no structures have been lost, but some homes are threatened.

The sheriff’s office flew a plane over to check for hotspots and assist fire crews.

The Powerline Fire is estimated to be 50 percent contained.

Right now, Hagg Lake is closed. That’s been a central water source for aerial crews battling both fires.