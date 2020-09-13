Wildfires continue to force evacuations; donations pouring in to impacted communities

CANBY, Ore. (KLAS) — Amidst the devastation caused by wildfires, communities across Oregon are stepping up to help each other.

At the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, donations have been coming in all week. They’ve organized everything from pallets of water, to food for animals, and they also have blankets for the evacuees.

About three-dozen people are staying here right now, some in their cars and trailers. More than 700 animals have been evacuated here, with more on the way.

In addition to the donations, other businesses in Canby are offering help, including Pappy’s Greasy Spoon. Owner Michael Merrill opened up the restaurant Saturday to help feed displaced people and those helping fight the fires.

“My heart goes out to them. I helped out a little bit cash-wise, with what I could do,” Merrill said. “If I was a rich man I’d feed everyone for nothing, but it’s been a long year with all the bologna this year. We’ll keep on truckin’.”

“It feels really good. This is where our community comes together the most,” said John West — livestock manager at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. “When we get into a time of crisis, everybody comes together, everybody helps everybody.”

Staff at the fairgrounds say many companies such as Winco and Coastal Farm and Ranch have stepped up to make sure everyone is fed. The sheriff’s office is also here assisting with the intake of animals.

Back in the donation room, they do still need some help. They’re asking for food, sleeping bags, blankets, warm clothing, and tents.