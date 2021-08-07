Wildfire smoke triggers ‘unhealthy’ air quality alert for the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An air quality alert for smoke and ozone is in effect for Clark County today. “Unhealthy levels of smoke” from the wildfire in Northern California are drifting and looming over the Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES).

Exposure to ozone can cause coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, even in healthy people. However, residents with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children, or senior citizens should monitor outdoor activity, check air quality readings, and consult a doctor if they are sensitive to high levels of particles and ozone.

The DES explained that the smoke is made of tiny dust particles and other pollutants that aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

The seasonal ozone advisory is in effect for Saturday as smoky conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

To check the air quality in Clark County visit the county’s website here: Air Quality Clark County NV

SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you may inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.

Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.

Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.

Use mass transit or carpool.

Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.

Keep your car well maintained.

Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.