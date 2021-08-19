Wildfire smoke triggers air quality advisory for Clark County on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory has been issued Thursday in Clark County due to smoke from Northern California wildfires.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) says smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozon formation.

Individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or seniors may be sensitive to this air quality conditions. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.

SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS:

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you may inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.

Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.

Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.

Use mass transit or carpool.

Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.

Keep your car well maintained.

Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.