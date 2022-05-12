LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As warmer weather moves into the Las Vegas valley combined with dry conditions, there is a concern for wildfires.

Ashley Nickerson a meteorologist from the National Weather Service tells 8 News Now, that anything that is quick to catch on fire, means it can spread easily and fast.

“We work side by side with our partners in those areas to monitor what is ready to burn, how quickly it can burn and the conditions are there so we are starting to see things rapidly dry out in those areas and anything that gets started can easily spread because things are so dry,” Nickerson said.

One of those partners is the Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District.

Jose Gonzalez is the fire chief for the district and says they conduct wildfire training and closely monitor weather conditions year-round for any recent changes.

“For many years fire season has always been around May to October time in this part of the country, but as everybody has experienced through the western United States, these drought conditions have pushed the limits and time frames even further,” Gonzalez tells 8 News Now.

He also says the fire protection district is working with Mt. Charleston homeowners to mitigate fire spread.

Officials also hope the upcoming monsoon season will bring rain and much-needed moisture to the valley.

“We encourage property owners to clean up their property, create that defensible space,” Gonzalez added.

He also says he wants to remind the community and visitors who come to the area of the fire restrictions in place at campgrounds and public lands to reduce and prevent wildfire spread.