Wildfire closes both directions of I-15 in northwest Arizona

NORTHWEST ARIZONA (KLAS) — If you’re looking to take I-15 through northwest Arizona, prepare to be turned back. A wildfire has closed the interstate in both directions near the Nevada and Utah borders, between Mesquite and St. George.

For reference, it begins at milepost 18 northbound and mile post 27 southbound.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says there is no estimated time as to when the stretch of roadway, which runs along the Virgin River, will reopen.

Motorists are asked to use caution, as emergency personnel are in the area battling the blaze.

FYI – I-15 is CLOSED in both directions due to this brush fire (NB: mp 18; SB: mp 27). There is no estimated time to reopen the road.#I15 #Utah #wildfires https://t.co/2jP4ePSgCt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 13, 2021

Southbound traffic is being turned back at Black Rock Road, and northbound turned back at Cedar Pocket, per ADOT.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.