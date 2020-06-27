Wildfire burning in Douglas County reaches 70% containment

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials provided an updated on the fight to contain the Monarch Fire, which is burning in the Pine Nut Mountains in Douglas County. The fire was first reported on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:41 p.m. and has grown to approximately 2,330 acres.

Officials say the fire “remained quiet” overnight and fire crews were able to reach 70 percent containment.

No injuries have been reported with this fire and no buildings are immediately threatened at this time. The fire was believed to have been started by a lightning strike from a thunderstorm that moved through the area on Tuesday.

Weather will not be doing crews any favors this weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. and lasting through Sunday night.

Crews are fighting several other fires in the region, but none have reached the size of the Monarch Fire.