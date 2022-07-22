LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wildfire that was discovered Thursday about 50 miles north of Mesquite on the Nevada-Utah border has grown to more than 1,000 acres.

The Dodge Springs fire is currently at 1,191 acres in Lincoln County, burning in an area with few roads about midway between Caliente and Gunlock, Utah. Information posted on Thursday afternoon indicated the fire was 25 miles southeast of Caliente.

The fire is believed to be the result of a lightning strike. Five engines, a helicopter and four tanker planes were dispatched to the scene on Thursday when the fire was discovered. A bulldozer was also assigned to the firefighting effort.

The fire is burning in pinyon-pine, juniper, brush and grass.

The Bureau of Land Management has jurisdiction over that part of Lincoln County.

The Wildcat fire in Elko County is now 98% contained, according to information provided by the U.S. Forest Service. That fire is the largest so far this year in Nevada, estimated at 21,429 acres. Full containment is expected on Sunday.