LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Wednesday, the Wildcat Fire started approximately 40 miles north of Wells, Nev., and has continued to burn.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken over the fire and it has currently burned 14,500 acres and is 10% contained. The fire burning in brush and grass.

Curtesy of Humboldt Toiyabe NF Twitter

The fire has experienced hot, dry, and windy conditions since it started. Crews. engines, equipment, and aircraft have been working diligently to suppress the fire. Those working on the fire have been facing extreme fire behavior and rough conditions.