Wild winds whip through Southern Nevada leaving damage, power outages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Damaging winds roared through the Las Vegas valley Sunday night and Monday morning. The gusts were more than 60 mph in some parts of the valley.

There are reports of damage around the Las Vegas valley and some power outages. The power pole below was knocked down at US 95 and Flamingo Road.

The high wind warning was expired and updated to a wind advisory which will be in effect until Monday 6 p.m. Gusts as high as 40 mph can still be expected in some areas. The wind chill is causing the temperature to feel like it is in the 30s. Kyle Canyon is reporting a wind chill of 8 degrees Monday morning.

A strong low-pressure system is moving through the state and will keep temperatures cooler for the start of February.

Wind damage in the Las Vegas valley. (Photo credit: Desiree Bedocs)

Although the high temperature reached 77 degrees Sunday, it will much cooler the next few days. Monday and Tuesday nights will drop to below freezing, with possible freeze damage Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for some areas.

Send your pictures of damage to pix@8newsnow.com.

The strong winds blew the street sign away at Sahara and the 215 Beltway.

Highs will rebound to 70 degrees by Friday and Saturday.